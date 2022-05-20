eBay To Open LA Pop-Up Store For Sneaker Shoppers

eBay EBAY is moving beyond its e-commerce platform to operate a pop-up brick-and-mortar retail store that sells sneakers.

What Happened: The company announced the eBay Wear 'Em Out Store will operate from May 27 to May 29 at 455 N. Fairfax in Los Angeles, with retail pricing of up to 70% off on brands including the Jordan 1 Retro High OG Patent Bred and Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner.

The company will be previewing its pop-up store inventory from May 21 to May 22 at Sneaker Con Anaheim, a footwear-focused trade expo in California.

Why It Happened: In announcing this endeavor, eBay explained the "Wear 'Em Out" banner is aimed at consumers who literally wear their sneakers purchases upon purchase. According to a recent eBay survey of more than 1,000 sneakers buyers, the majority of respondents said they wear less than half of their collections.

"Most people can identify with that feeling of getting a new pair of shoes that you love so much, you just have to wear them out of the store," said Garry Thaniel, general manager of sneakers at eBay. "The Wear 'Em Out Store celebrates a love of sneakers, while acknowledging that sneakerheads are often balancing what they wear with what they keep in the box."