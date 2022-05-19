McDonald's Super Fan Celebrates Eating Bic Macs Every Day For 50 Years

Question: Who is the most devoted fan of the McDonalds Corp. MCD fast-food chain? The answer is, without doubt, Don Gorske, who had his first big Mac 50 years ago and has consumed at least one every day since.

What Happened: TMZ reported that Gorske, a 68-year-old from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, had his first Big Mac on May 17, 1972, and has incorporated the McDonald’s staple into his diet ever since.

Gorske’s feat earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2018 when he consumed his 30,000th Big Mac. He ended 2021 with 32,672 Big Macs under his belt, usually have one but sometimes two during the day.

What Else Happened: Gorske worked as a correctional officer for 25 years, retiring in 2011. He claimed a Big Mac per day never interfered with his health.

“I got a comic of somebody saying I was gonna die of a heart attack within 15,000 Big Macs,” he said. “Heck, now I'm over 30,000. I'm still alive. It's not really the food you eat. It's your lifestyle. If you're lazy, I probably would have gained a lot of weight. But, because I'm so active, I burn off my only calories.”

Gorske’s dietary habits earned him occasional turns in the entertainment spotlight. He was featured in the 2004 documentary “Super Size Me,” was a contestant on a 2006 episode of “I’ve Got a Secret” and was featured in a 2009 episode of “The Rachael Ray Show.” He also turned up in the fast food-focused episode of Netflix’s NFLX “History 101” in 2020.

Photo: Guinness Book of World Records