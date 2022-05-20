Nio Says Supply Chain Disruption Is Its Biggest Problem: CNBC

- Chinese electric car company Nio Inc NIO Chief Executive Officer William Li said the biggest challenge right now is ensuring supply chain stability, CNBC reported.
- The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China and the subsequent economic restrictions had a huge impact that Nio had to suspend production temporarily.
- Nio delivered 5,074 vehicles in April, a 49% decline quarter-on-quarter.
- Li said he expected consumer demand for electric cars to persist even if the Chinese government reduces subsidies for the sector.
- Nio has made its debut on the Singapore stock exchange, as it laid out plans to open a local research center focused on artificial intelligence and self-driving cars.
- Price Action: NIO shares are trading higher by 7.20% at $17.86 in premarket on the last check Friday.

