Harley-Davidson Suspends Motorcycle Production, Shipping For Two Weeks

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 7:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Harley-Davidson Inc HOG said it has suspended all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding its electric motorbike, LiveWire, for a two-week period.
  • The motorbike maker has taken the decision in caution of a regulatory compliance matter relating to a supplier's component part.
  • RelatedHarley-Davidson Clocks 5% Revenue Growth In Q1; Margin Shrinks Due To Supply Chain Constraints
  • So far, production at two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have been halted, Reuters reported.
  • "There's no indication of how this impacts the business or how it impacts the units that have already been made," the report quoted Jaime Katz, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.
  • Price Action: HOG shares closed lower by 9.29% at $32.43 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral