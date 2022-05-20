Harley-Davidson Suspends Motorcycle Production, Shipping For Two Weeks

by

Harley-Davidson Inc HOG said it has suspended all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding its electric motorbike, LiveWire, for a two-week period.

said it has suspended all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding its electric motorbike, LiveWire, for a two-week period. The motorbike maker has taken the decision in caution of a regulatory compliance matter relating to a supplier's component part.

Related : Harley-Davidson Clocks 5% Revenue Growth In Q1; Margin Shrinks Due To Supply Chain Constraints

: Harley-Davidson Clocks 5% Revenue Growth In Q1; Margin Shrinks Due To Supply Chain Constraints So far, production at two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have been halted, Reuters reported.

"There's no indication of how this impacts the business or how it impacts the units that have already been made," the report quoted Jaime Katz, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

Price Action: HOG shares closed lower by 9.29% at $32.43 on Thursday.

HOG shares closed lower by 9.29% at $32.43 on Thursday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral