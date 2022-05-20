Harley-Davidson Suspends Motorcycle Production, Shipping For Two Weeks

- Harley-Davidson Inc HOG said it has suspended all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding its electric motorbike, LiveWire, for a two-week period.
- The motorbike maker has taken the decision in caution of a regulatory compliance matter relating to a supplier's component part.
- So far, production at two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have been halted, Reuters reported.
- "There's no indication of how this impacts the business or how it impacts the units that have already been made," the report quoted Jaime Katz, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.
- Price Action: HOG shares closed lower by 9.29% at $32.43 on Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
