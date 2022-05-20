71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO shares jumped 76.3% to close at $5.50 on Thursday after the company announced the FDA has granted De Novo authorization to market the Quell neuromodulation device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia.

VivoPower International PLC VVPR gained 46.3% to close at $1.58.

gained 46.3% to close at $1.58. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC surged 29.6% to close at $0.7905. The FDA recently reviewed NeuroOne Medical Technologies appeal for 510(k) clearance for its Evo sEEG Electrode for less than 30-day use.

BIT Mining Limited BTCM rose 28.1% to settle at $2.10.

rose 28.1% to settle at $2.10. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd CPOP gained 27.6% to close at $1.11. Pop Culture recently posted Q1 sales of $20.15 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX surged 27.6% to settle at $0.2892. The FDA has recently modified the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Dsuvia Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) requirements for healthcare setting audits.

surged 27.6% to settle at $0.2892. The FDA has recently modified the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Dsuvia Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) requirements for healthcare setting audits. Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX jumped 25.4% to close at $1.63.

Celyad Oncology SA CYAD gained 25% to close at $1.9250.

gained 25% to close at $1.9250. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE jumped 25% to settle at $13.60.

Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY gained 24.2% to close at $2.72.

gained 24.2% to close at $2.72. Grab Holdings Limited GRAB rose 24.1% to settle at $3.14 after reporting Q1 results.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. IMAC gained 22.3% to close at $1.04. IMAC Holdings' 13G Filing from Notable Investor Peter Lynch showed a new 5.23% stake in the company.

gained 22.3% to close at $1.04. IMAC Holdings’ 13G Filing from Notable Investor Peter Lynch showed a new 5.23% stake in the company. Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD jumped 21.7% to close at $3.09.

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX gained 21.6% to close at $2.20. Emergent BioSolutions recently agreed to acquire Chimerix exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox.

gained 21.6% to close at $2.20. Emergent BioSolutions recently agreed to acquire Chimerix exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox. Austin Gold Corp. AUST rose 21.1% to settle at $2.07.

Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA gained 20.9% to close at $0.6990.

gained 20.9% to close at $0.6990. NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC surged 20.9% to close at $1.85.

Iris Energy Limited IREN gained 20.4% to close at $6.74.

gained 20.4% to close at $6.74. Cellectis S.A. CLLS surged 20.2% to close at $3.93.

AppTech Payments Corp. APCX gained 20% to settle at $0.7657.

gained 20% to settle at $0.7657. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX rose 18.9% to close at $0.3491. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals recently reported quarterly losses of $0.13 per share.

Biotricity, Inc. BTCY gained 18.8% to settle at $1.33.

gained 18.8% to settle at $1.33. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. INDP surged 18.8% to settle at $2.97. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Indaptus Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1 clinical trial of its drug candidate Decoy20 in patients with advanced solid tumors where currently approved therapies have failed.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF jumped 18.1% to close at $0.7523.

jumped 18.1% to close at $0.7523. Immunome, Inc. IMNM climbed 18% to close at $3.35 after the company published data demonstrating its COVID-19 antibody cocktail IMM-BCP-01 cleared the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 when tested in vivo in hamsters.

Zealand Pharma A/S ZEAL climbed 17.9% to close at $13.79 after the company announced the results from its phase 3 trial of Dasiglucagon in pediatric patients with congenital hyperinsulinism met the primary endpoint with statistical significance.

climbed 17.9% to close at $13.79 after the company announced the results from its phase 3 trial of Dasiglucagon in pediatric patients with congenital hyperinsulinism met the primary endpoint with statistical significance. Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX surged 17.7% to close at $8.35.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX gained 17.7% to close at $11.12. Nanox reported Q1 earnings results.

gained 17.7% to close at $11.12. Nanox reported Q1 earnings results. SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA shares rose 17.1% to close at $8.65 after the company announced the FDA approved the intravenous formulation of TPOXX for the treatment of smallpox.

Aclarion, Inc. ACON gained 16.7% to close at $1.75.

gained 16.7% to close at $1.75. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM climbed 16.5% to close at $3.81 after the company reported results from its first drill tests from the Grass River Pegmatite dyke. The company also said its exploration permits have been extended by the Province of Manitoba for 3 years.

Sprout Social, Inc. SPT rose 16.1% to close at $48.07.

rose 16.1% to close at $48.07. Sweetgreen, Inc. SG climbed 15.9% to close at $22.23.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS climbed 14.5% to settle at $31.09. GDS Holdings posted a Q1 net loss of $58.9 million.

climbed 14.5% to settle at $31.09. GDS Holdings posted a Q1 net loss of $58.9 million. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL rose 12.6% to close at $114.42.

Novan, Inc. NOVN gained 12.3% to settle at $2.92. Novan will present Berdazimer Gel, 10.3% (SB206) clinical data at Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology.

gained 12.3% to settle at $2.92. Novan will present Berdazimer Gel, 10.3% (SB206) clinical data at Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology. Kodiak Sciences Inc. KOD rose 11.8% to settle at $6.71 after company director Felix Baker reported the purchase of 456,690 shares at an average price of $5.91 per share in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS rose 11.8% to close at $31.69.

rose 11.8% to close at $31.69. Humanigen, Inc. HGEN gained 10.3% to close at $2.24. Humanigen recently posted Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS surged 10.3% to close at $300.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

surged 10.3% to close at $300.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. Unity Software Inc. U rose 10.2% to close at $41.65.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY rose 10% to close at $13.85 as the company announced updated interim results from the Phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

rose 10% to close at $13.85 as the company announced updated interim results from the Phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Datadog, Inc. DDOG rose 9.6% to close at $96.53.

Blend Labs, Inc. BLND rose 6.7% to close at $3.53. Losers Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares tumbled 67.4% to close at $15.70 on Thursday after jumping 90% on Wednesday. Bright Green, went public on the NASDAQ Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. plant-touching company to list on a major U.S. stock exchange.

shares tumbled 67.4% to close at $15.70 on Thursday after jumping 90% on Wednesday. Bright Green, went public on the NASDAQ Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. plant-touching company to list on a major U.S. stock exchange. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU fell 39% to close at $3.05 on Thursday.

Molecular Data Inc. MKD dipped 27.5% to close at $0.1007. Molecular Data said on May 17 it received delinquency compliance plan alert letter from NASDAQ.

dipped 27.5% to close at $0.1007. Molecular Data said on May 17 it received delinquency compliance plan alert letter from NASDAQ. Prenetics Holding Company Limited PRE fell 26.4% to close at $5.63.

Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY fell 21.4% to close at $0.2548. Enjoy Technology recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

fell 21.4% to close at $0.2548. Enjoy Technology recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Triumph Group, Inc. TGI tumbled 20.4% to settle at $14.25 as Baird lowered the price target on the stock from $36 to $26. Triumph Group, on Wednesday, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS fell 17.9% to close at $5.25.

fell 17.9% to close at $5.25. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC fell 17.4% to close at $1.90. China SXT Pharmaceuticals reported a 1 for 20 reverse share split.

Auddia Inc. AUUD declined 17.1% to settle at $0.9293.

declined 17.1% to settle at $0.9293. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE dropped 16.9% to close at $1.18.

Under Armour, Inc. UA fell 15.8% to close at $8.18 after Morgan Stanley and Williams Capital downgraded the stock. Under Armour announced Wednesday that CEO Patrik Frisk is stepping down from his role of CEO, president and as a member of the Board of Directors.

fell 15.8% to close at $8.18 after Morgan Stanley and Williams Capital downgraded the stock. Under Armour announced Wednesday that CEO Patrik Frisk is stepping down from his role of CEO, president and as a member of the Board of Directors. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. TCRX declined 14.8% to close at $3.05.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH dropped 14.7% to close at $1.22.

dropped 14.7% to close at $1.22. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI fell 14.4% to close at $6.98.

Kidpik Corp. PIK dropped 14.1% to close at $1.89.

dropped 14.1% to close at $1.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO dipped 13.7% to close at $41.72. Cisco reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak Q4 and FY22 earnings guidance.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA fell 13.4% to close at $5.62.

fell 13.4% to close at $5.62. View, Inc. VIEW dropped 13.1% to close at $0.6494.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI fell 11.9% to close at $0.3787. Armstrong Flooring shares jumped 46% on Wednesday after receiving approval for additional financing.

fell 11.9% to close at $0.3787. Armstrong Flooring shares jumped 46% on Wednesday after receiving approval for additional financing. OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA fell 11.8% to close at $9.91.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. CNFR declined 11.4% to settle at $1.48.

declined 11.4% to settle at $1.48. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. VINE dipped 10.8% to close at $3.05. Fresh Vine Wine recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.35 per share.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG dropped 9.3% to close at $32.43. Harley-Davidson said certain vehicle assembly, shipments suspended for 2-week period, excluding livewire production.

dropped 9.3% to close at $32.43. Harley-Davidson said certain vehicle assembly, shipments suspended for 2-week period, excluding livewire production. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX fell 9.1% to close at $0.1972 after climbing over 20% on Wednesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG fell 8.9% to close at $2.78 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.

fell 8.9% to close at $2.78 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. MNRO fell 8.8% to close at $39.80 as the company posted Q4 results and announced a $150 million buyback. American Tire Distributors announced plans to acquire Monro's Tires Now distribution assets for $105 million in cash.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI fell 6.8% to close at $40.03 after the company cut its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

