'Wild Allegations:' Elon Musk Points To 'Political Lens' Amid Reports Of Sexual Misconduct

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Friday attacks against him should be viewed through a “political lens” after being blamed for a sexual misconduct incident that took place in 2016.

What Happened: The world’s richest man said on Twitter he will continue “fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.”

The billionaire entrepreneur has been accused of exposing his erect penis to a SpaceX flight attendant, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

Musk did not directly name the report but said in the tweet that attacks against him should be viewed through a “political lens” and that it is a “standard (despicable) playbook.”

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Responding to another tweet that questioned why these allegations weren't made public purportedly "before he took a stand against the establishment," Musk responded "exactly" to show his agreement. "And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO added.

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Musk’s Response To Sexual Misconduct: Business Insider reported on Thursday that SpaceX allegedly paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct claim against Musk.

Musk had responded to Business Insider that there is "a lot more to this story," and had initially sought more time to respond but eventually refrained from commenting further, according to the publication.

The 50-year-old billionaire is currently involved in a hostile takeover of microblogging site Twitter Inc TWTR, a platform he has said is the bedrock of democracy.

