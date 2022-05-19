Air Transat Simplifies Travel Itinerary For Canadians - Read How

TRANSAT AT Inc's TRZ TRZBF Air Transat is diversifying and expanding its international offering for winter 2022–2023 to the South, the U.S., and Europe by leveraging its growing network.

What Happened: Air Transat will fly to around 350 locations worldwide, about 50 of which will be served by its own aircraft and over 300 others via its own virtual interlining service, connectair by Air Transat, and code-sharing agreements.

Air Transat continues to expand in Quebec while reinforcing its position in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces with flights to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America, the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Air Transat will offer direct flights from eight cities: Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Halifax, and Moncton.

Why It's Important: The connectair by Air Transat platform allows passengers to link Air Transat flights with those of seven partner airlines to reach over 240 additional destinations in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Central, and South America, and Canada.

Price Action: TRZ shares closed higher by 0.47% at C$4.30 on TSX on Thursday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons