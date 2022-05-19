QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Air Transat Simplifies Travel Itinerary For Canadians - Read How

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 4:13 PM | 1 min read

TRANSAT AT Inc's TRZ TRZBF Air Transat is diversifying and expanding its international offering for winter 2022–2023 to the South, the U.S., and Europe by leveraging its growing network.

What Happened: Air Transat will fly to around 350 locations worldwide, about 50 of which will be served by its own aircraft and over 300 others via its own virtual interlining service, connectair by Air Transat, and code-sharing agreements.

Air Transat continues to expand in Quebec while reinforcing its position in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces with flights to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America, the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Air Transat will offer direct flights from eight cities: Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Halifax, and Moncton.

Why It's Important: The connectair by Air Transat platform allows passengers to link Air Transat flights with those of seven partner airlines to reach over 240 additional destinations in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Central, and South America, and Canada.

Price Action: TRZ shares closed higher by 0.47% at C$4.30 on TSX on Thursday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CanadaNewsPenny StocksTravelGeneral