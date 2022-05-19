QQQ
Sysco Looks To Transform Vehicle Fleet - Read How

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 9:13 AM | 1 min read
  • Foodservice distribution company Sysco Corp SYY has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) for electric vehicle deployment.
  • Under the agreement, Sysco will deploy up to nearly 800 battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors by 2026. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The first eCascadia delivery is expected to arrive at Sysco's Riverside, California site later in 2022.
  • The move is expected to help Sysco in its goal of reducing direct carbon emissions by 27.5% by 2030.
  • Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG DTRUY.
  • Price Action: SYY shares closed lower by 6.06% at $80.71 on Wednesday.

