Facebook Archrival Marks Gaming Push With Latest Move

ByteDance Ltd owned TikTok conducted tests for users to play games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam, marking its major push into gaming, Reuters reports.

The Meta Platforms Inc's FB Facebook rival looks to roll out gaming more widely in Southeast Asia by the third quarter.

The Meta Platforms Inc's FB Facebook rival looks to roll out gaming more widely in Southeast Asia by the third quarter.

TikTok tested bringing HTML5 games, a common form of minigame, to its app through tie-ups with third-party game developers and studios like Zynga Inc ZNGA.

. Boasting a tech-savvy population with 70% of its citizens under 35, Vietnam is an attractive market for social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL YouTube and Google.

YouTube and Google. Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 1.44% at $194.88 on the last check Thursday.

FB shares traded higher by 1.44% at $194.88 on the last check Thursday. Photo by olivier-bergeron via unsplash

