Facebook Archrival Marks Gaming Push With Latest Move

- ByteDance Ltd owned TikTok conducted tests for users to play games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam, marking its major push into gaming, Reuters reports.
- Featuring games on its platform would boost advertising revenue and user time on the app.
- The Meta Platforms Inc's FB Facebook rival looks to roll out gaming more widely in Southeast Asia by the third quarter.
- TikTok tested bringing HTML5 games, a common form of minigame, to its app through tie-ups with third-party game developers and studios like Zynga Inc ZNGA.
- Boasting a tech-savvy population with 70% of its citizens under 35, Vietnam is an attractive market for social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL YouTube and Google.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 1.44% at $194.88 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by olivier-bergeron via unsplash
