QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

YouTube Forays Live Stream Shopping, Intensifies Rivalry With Instagram

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 12:17 PM | 1 min read
  • Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube pitched itself to advertisers at the YouTube Brandcast event as a better place for their TV ad dollars, TechCrunch reports.
  • YouTube teased upcoming features that it claimed would make it easier for viewers to discover and buy from brands.
  • YouTube touted its forthcoming tools to offer advertisers a better way to engage viewers and connect with their audience.
  • YouTube’s shopping live streams platform also offers other tools specifically designed to drive sales. 
  • A YouTube feature will allow two creators to go live simultaneously to co-host a single live shopping stream, intensifying rivalry with Meta Platforms Inc FB Instagram.
  • Another feature will help creators start a shopping live stream on their channel, redirecting their audience to a brand’s channel for fans to keep watching. 
  • Lately, YouTube has been working to transform its platform into a shopping destination with product launches like shoppable ads or the ability to shop directly from live streams hosted by creators.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.44% at $2,258 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia