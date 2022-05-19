YouTube Forays Live Stream Shopping, Intensifies Rivalry With Instagram

- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube pitched itself to advertisers at the YouTube Brandcast event as a better place for their TV ad dollars, TechCrunch reports.
- YouTube teased upcoming features that it claimed would make it easier for viewers to discover and buy from brands.
- YouTube touted its forthcoming tools to offer advertisers a better way to engage viewers and connect with their audience.
- YouTube’s shopping live streams platform also offers other tools specifically designed to drive sales.
- A YouTube feature will allow two creators to go live simultaneously to co-host a single live shopping stream, intensifying rivalry with Meta Platforms Inc FB Instagram.
- Another feature will help creators start a shopping live stream on their channel, redirecting their audience to a brand’s channel for fans to keep watching.
- Lately, YouTube has been working to transform its platform into a shopping destination with product launches like shoppable ads or the ability to shop directly from live streams hosted by creators.
