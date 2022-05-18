QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

RBC Capital Cuts Price Target On This REIT By 4%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 2:07 PM | 1 min read
  • RBC Capital analyst Jimmy Shan has reduced the Canadian Apartment Properties REIT CAR CDPYF price target to C$66 from C$69.
  • The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Shan remarked that 1Q22 reflected a difficult winter but an increasing revenue forecast, which the second half should better reflect. Given the current valuation, NCIB is being considered with asset sales, the analyst noted.
  • According to the analyst, the valuation is tricky—a glass-half-full investor considers the inflationary impact on replacement costs and rents, while a glass-half-empty investor considers the negative/thin investment spread impact on cap rates.
  • Price Action: CAR.UN shares are trading higher by 0.27% at C$47.84 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaNewsPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings