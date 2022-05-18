5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Triton International TRTN - P/E: 7.8 Sturm Ruger & Co RGR - P/E: 8.0 P & F Industries PFIN - P/E: 7.42 Navios Maritime Partners NMM - P/E: 1.29 ArcBest ARCB - P/E: 7.95

Triton International saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.67 in Q4 to $2.76 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.2%, which has increased by 0.03% from 4.17% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Sturm Ruger & Co reported earnings per share at $1.7, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $2.14. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.92%, which has decreased by 1.43% from 5.35% last quarter.

Most recently, P & F Industries reported earnings per share at $-0.19, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.29. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.75%, which has decreased by 0.26% from last quarter's yield of 3.01%.

Navios Maritime Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 4.03 in Q4 to $2.78 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.66%, which has decreased by 0.08% from 0.74% last quarter.

Most recently, ArcBest reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $2.79. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.68%, which has increased by 0.3% from last quarter's yield of 0.38%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.