5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Vidler Water Resources VWTR - P/E: 9.29 OGE Energy OGE - P/E: 8.35 NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.75 Genie Energy GNE - P/E: 4.6 Suburban Propane Partners SPH - P/E: 7.15

Most recently, Vidler Water Resources reported earnings per share at $-0.08, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $1.85. This quarter, OGE Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.27 in Q4 and is now $1.39. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.56%, which has decreased by 0.22% from 4.78% in the previous quarter.

NRG Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from -1.74 in Q4 to $7.17 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.53%, which has decreased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 3.63%.

Genie Energy's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.67, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.12. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.72%, which has decreased by 0.95% from 5.67% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Suburban Propane Partners reported earnings per share at $2.74, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.57%, which has decreased by 0.92% from 8.49% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.