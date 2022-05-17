EXCLUSIVE: Personalizing The Financial Markets With AlphaStream — The Right Information At The Right Time

Timely information is critical for traders, but being inundated with business news can be overwhelming. The solution is AI-powered software that personalizes and prioritizes the information for each individual brokerage customer.

That's the idea behind AlphaStream, a technology company enabling personalization in the financial markets. Gareth Mann, the company's founder and CEO, was among the speakers at the 2022 Fintwit Conference hosted by Benzinga and Lupton Capital at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Mann explained the software is provided to brokers, who then utilize it to enhance the trading experience of customers.

“It’s about the AI being able to understand what’s relevant” to each user, he said. “Can this content wait until the trading day is over,” or does the trader need to be alerted to the news immediately.

“I lost my shirt plenty of times by not putting a stop on something, and that behavior as a beginning trader is common, of not protecting yourself,” Mann noted. He said the AI may be aware that a new trader may need a “nudge,” so the platform may then reach out to the customer and offer educational resources on setting stop losses.

The software will also become aware of the instruments a trader is using and offer additional resources as needed.

Mann pointed out that many times traders get too much information and too many alerts, which can cause them to miss critical information. He said the AlphaStream software identifies the key pieces of data that helps a trader execute more effectively.

“You won’t know we’re there, you’ll just have a better experience, you’ll just have a feeling, actually that was really helpful information at the right time,” he said.

Mann added that the software makes trading less stressful and more reassuring, even during difficult market conditions. Traders are comforted knowing they're receiving news and information that’s been specifically designed for their trading style and securities, he explained.

“That you’ve got something in place curating for you as an individual and not the herd,” he said. "Personalization is just another trading tool to streamline your experience on a broker platform."

See the full presentation below: