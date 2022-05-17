BJ's Opens New Restaurant In Massachusetts

by

BJ's Restaurants Inc BJRI has opened its restaurant in Framingham, Massachusetts.

has opened its restaurant in Framingham, Massachusetts. The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet and seats about 250 guests.

The restaurant will feature BJ's extensive menu, including deep-dish pizza, handcrafted beer, and Pizookie dessert.

"We are excited to open our second restaurant in Massachusetts, building upon the success of our North Attleboro restaurant which opened in 2020," said CEO Greg Levin.

Price Action: BJRI shares are trading higher by 3.84% at $25.03 on the last check Tuesday.

