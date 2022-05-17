BJ's Opens New Restaurant In Massachusetts

- BJ's Restaurants Inc BJRI has opened its restaurant in Framingham, Massachusetts.
- The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet and seats about 250 guests.
- The restaurant will feature BJ's extensive menu, including deep-dish pizza, handcrafted beer, and Pizookie dessert.
- "We are excited to open our second restaurant in Massachusetts, building upon the success of our North Attleboro restaurant which opened in 2020," said CEO Greg Levin.
- Price Action: BJRI shares are trading higher by 3.84% at $25.03 on the last check Tuesday.
