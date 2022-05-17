GrowGeneration Launches New Liquid Fertilizer For Commercial Cultivators

by

has launched Drip Hydro, a fertilizer blend designed for commercial cultivators. Drip Hydro was developed by Rex Gill, founder of Power Si, the patented formula of mono-silicic acid for crops, along with Robert Masterson, the former owner of The Harvest Company.

Drip Hydro is a liquid nutrient line that consists of a five-part fluid program.

Drip Hydro ingredients help unlock maximum genetic potential for plants and allow for a higher gram per square foot ratio.

Price Action: GRWG shares are trading higher by 6.71% at $5.64 on the last check Tuesday.

