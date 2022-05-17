Nano Dimension Shares Gain On Huge Stock Buyback Approval -Read How Much

- Nano Dimension Ltd NNDM board approved a one-year share repurchase plan of up to $100 million to repurchase its ADS.
- It translates to about 15% of the company's listed equity capital.
- NNDM held $1.36 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31.
- NNDM reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 282% Y/Y to $7.53 million.
- EPS loss widened to $(0.62) from $(0.20) in 4Q20.
- Price Action: NNDM shares are trading higher by 14.40% at $2.91 on the last check Tuesday.
