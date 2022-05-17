QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nano Dimension Shares Gain On Huge Stock Buyback Approval -Read How Much

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 12:44 PM | 29 seconds read
  • Nano Dimension Ltd NNDM board approved a one-year share repurchase plan of up to $100 million to repurchase its ADS.
  • It translates to about 15% of the company's listed equity capital.
  • NNDM held $1.36 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31.
  • NNDM reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 282% Y/Y to $7.53 million.
  • EPS loss widened to $(0.62) from $(0.20) in 4Q20.
  • Price Action: NNDM shares are trading higher by 14.40% at $2.91 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksBuybacksSmall CapTech