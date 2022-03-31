Nano Dimension Shares Slides Post Q4 Results

by

reported a fourth-quarter revenue increase of 282% Y/Y to $7.53 million from $1.97 million in 4Q20. The company attributed the revenue surge mainly to the consolidation of Essemtec, which it purchased in November 2021.

The gross margin declined to 4.1% for the quarter, from 56.1% a year ago. Total cost of revenues increased nearly 9-fold from last year.

Nano Dimension's operating loss widened to $(169.24) million in Q4 from $(8.53) million in 4Q20. Impairment losses for the quarter of 2021 were $(140.29) million.

EPS loss widened to $(0.62) from $(0.20) in 4Q20.

NNDM's consolidated cash and bank deposit balances as of December 31, 2021, were ~$1.36 billion.

: Nano Dimension noted its Q4 revenue run rate indicates expected growth of ~200% in FY22 over FY21. Price Action: NNDM shares are trading lower by 7.35% at $3.54 on the last check Thursday.

