5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Aarons AAN - P/E: 6.86 Lazydays Hldgs LAZY - P/E: 3.91 Meritage Homes MTH - P/E: 3.8 Dillard's DDS - P/E: 6.74 Thor Industries THO - P/E: 4.61

This quarter, Aarons experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.6 in Q4 and is now $0.87. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.14%, which has increased by 0.58% from last quarter's yield of 1.56%.

Lazydays Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.99 in Q4 to $1.17 now. Meritage Homes has reported Q1 earnings per share at $5.79, which has decreased by 7.36% compared to Q4, which was 6.25. Most recently, Dillard's reported earnings per share at $13.68, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $16.61. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.35%, which has increased by 0.12% from 0.23% in the previous quarter.

Thor Industries saw an increase in earnings per share from 4.34 in Q1 to $4.79 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.03%, which has increased by 0.34% from 1.69% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.