FDA Gives Nod To First Nonprescription COVID-19 Test That Also Detects Flu, RSV

- The FDA has authorized the first nonprescription test to detect Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
- The test, called the Labcorp Seasonal Respiratory Virus RT-PCR DTC Test, was developed by Laboratory Corp of America Holdings LH.
- It can be sold directly to consumers online or at retail.
- A person can self-collect a nasal swab sample at home and then send that sample to Labcorp for testing.
- According to Wall Street Journal, the test kit costs $169 but comes at no upfront cost to those who meet clinical guidelines and have insurance, a Labcorp spokesperson said.
- People without insurance would have to pay upfront when ordering a kit. A federal program meant to cover Covid-19 testing and treatment for those without an insurance ended in March after officials said it ran out of funds.
- Results are delivered through an online portal, with a follow-up from a healthcare provider if the outcome is positive or invalid.
