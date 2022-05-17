QQQ
FDA Gives Nod To First Nonprescription COVID-19 Test That Also Detects Flu, RSV

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 7:29 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has authorized the first nonprescription test to detect Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
  • The test, called the Labcorp Seasonal Respiratory Virus RT-PCR DTC Test, was developed by Laboratory Corp of America Holdings LH.
  • It can be sold directly to consumers online or at retail. 
  • A person can self-collect a nasal swab sample at home and then send that sample to Labcorp for testing. 
  • According to Wall Street Journal, the test kit costs $169 but comes at no upfront cost to those who meet clinical guidelines and have insurance, a Labcorp spokesperson said. 
  • People without insurance would have to pay upfront when ordering a kit. A federal program meant to cover Covid-19 testing and treatment for those without an insurance ended in March after officials said it ran out of funds.
  • Results are delivered through an online portal, with a follow-up from a healthcare provider if the outcome is positive or invalid. 
  • Price Action: LH shares closed at $242.38 on Monday.
  • Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

