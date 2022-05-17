73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI shares jumped 65.9% to close at $2.77 on Monday after gaining around 10% on Friday.

shares jumped 65.9% to close at $2.77 on Monday after gaining around 10% on Friday. NewAge, Inc. NBEV gained 65.8% to settle at $0.4245.

gained 65.8% to settle at $0.4245. Data Storage Corporation DTST shares climbed 50% to close at $3.45 on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.

shares climbed 50% to close at $3.45 on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results. Trevena, Inc. TRVN rose 49.2% to settle at $0.3028. Trevena recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share.

rose 49.2% to settle at $0.3028. Trevena recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.10 per share. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP jumped 39% to close at $0.2978. Corbus Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.

jumped 39% to close at $0.2978. Corbus Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. XERS rose 29.2% to settle at $2.21. Xeris Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share.

rose 29.2% to settle at $2.21. Xeris Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.25 per share. Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH jumped 28.6% to close at $0.58. Aspira Womens Health recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.

jumped 28.6% to close at $0.58. Aspira Womens Health recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO gained 27.1% to close at $17.54.

gained 27.1% to close at $17.54. High Tide Inc. HITI surged 26.7% to settle at $2.28.

surged 26.7% to settle at $2.28. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE rose 26.5% to close at $2.15. Pulse Biosciences recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share.

rose 26.5% to close at $2.15. Pulse Biosciences recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. RKDA jumped 24.8% to settle at $1.26. Arcadia Biosciences recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

jumped 24.8% to settle at $1.26. Arcadia Biosciences recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Crexendo, Inc. CXDO gained 24.6% to close at $2.99. Crexendo recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.02.

gained 24.6% to close at $2.99. Crexendo recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.02. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC rose 24.6% to settle at $3.50.

rose 24.6% to settle at $3.50. Carver Bancorp, Inc. CARV gained 24.2% to close at $10.06.

gained 24.2% to close at $10.06. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC climbed 24.6% to close at $3.50. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.59 per share.

climbed 24.6% to close at $3.50. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.59 per share. Griffon Corporation GFF gained 23.9% to close at $30.13. Griffon announced review of strategic alternatives.

gained 23.9% to close at $30.13. Griffon announced review of strategic alternatives. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL rose 23.9% to close at $2.85. Vigil Neuroscience posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share.

rose 23.9% to close at $2.85. Vigil Neuroscience posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR gained 22.6% to settle at $1.30. Clever Leaves recently reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

gained 22.6% to settle at $1.30. Clever Leaves recently reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Creative Realities, Inc. CREX surged 22.3% to close at $0.85. Creative Realities posted Q1 sales of $10.80 million.

surged 22.3% to close at $0.85. Creative Realities posted Q1 sales of $10.80 million. Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL climbed 21.6% to close at $3.66 following strong quarterly results.

climbed 21.6% to close at $3.66 following strong quarterly results. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA rose 21.5% to close at $1.81.

rose 21.5% to close at $1.81. RiceBran Technologies RIBT gained 21.2% to close at $0.63.

gained 21.2% to close at $0.63. Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL climbed 21.1% to close at $0.4650. Delta 9 Cannabis released financial and operating results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022, reporting net revenue of $12.5 million.

climbed 21.1% to close at $0.4650. Delta 9 Cannabis released financial and operating results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2022, reporting net revenue of $12.5 million. Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD gained 21.2% to close at $2.18. Applied Blockchain posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share.

gained 21.2% to close at $2.18. Applied Blockchain posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share. Ontrak, Inc. OTRK rose 21% to settle at $1.67. Ontrak recently issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

rose 21% to settle at $1.67. Ontrak recently issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP gained 20.7% to close at $0.4646. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted Q1 sales of $1.20 million.

gained 20.7% to close at $0.4646. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted Q1 sales of $1.20 million. Eargo, Inc. EAR jumped 20.3% to close at $1.54. Eargo received Nasdaq notice of non-compliance related to filing of the company’s 10-Q, 10-K.

jumped 20.3% to close at $1.54. Eargo received Nasdaq notice of non-compliance related to filing of the company’s 10-Q, 10-K. Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX rose 20.2% to settle at $7.63.

rose 20.2% to settle at $7.63. Urban One, Inc. UONE gained 19.8% to close at $11.26.

gained 19.8% to close at $11.26. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZNTL rose 18.9% to close at $24.41. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals priced 10,330,000 share common stock offering at $19.38 per share.

rose 18.9% to close at $24.41. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals priced 10,330,000 share common stock offering at $19.38 per share. Tidewater Inc. TDW climbed 17.3% to close at $24.96.

climbed 17.3% to close at $24.96. ManTech International Corporation MANT climbed 15% to close at $94.29. Carlyle announced plans to acquire ManTech in all-cash transaction valued at $4.2 billion.

climbed 15% to close at $94.29. Carlyle announced plans to acquire ManTech in all-cash transaction valued at $4.2 billion. iQIYI, Inc. IQ shares rose 14.8% to close at $3.41. JP Morgan upgraded iQIYI from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $2 to $8.

shares rose 14.8% to close at $3.41. JP Morgan upgraded iQIYI from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $2 to $8. Rattler Midstream LP RTLR rose 14.2% to close at $14.67 after Diamondback Energy announced it would acquire publicly held shares of Rattler Midstream for 0.113 shares of Diamondback Energy.

rose 14.2% to close at $14.67 after Diamondback Energy announced it would acquire publicly held shares of Rattler Midstream for 0.113 shares of Diamondback Energy. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation GTEC rose 14.1% to settle at $3.15. Greenland Technologies reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 19% to $29.3 million, beating the consensus of $24.36 million.

rose 14.1% to settle at $3.15. Greenland Technologies reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 19% to $29.3 million, beating the consensus of $24.36 million. Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE shares rose 13.5% to close at $19.27 after JetBlue appealed directly to Spirit shareholders for consideration of JetBlue's acquisition offer of the company at $30 per share.

shares rose 13.5% to close at $19.27 after JetBlue appealed directly to Spirit shareholders for consideration of JetBlue's acquisition offer of the company at $30 per share. Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK jumped 13.1% to close at $18.08. The company recently released quarterly results.

jumped 13.1% to close at $18.08. The company recently released quarterly results. Clear Secure, Inc. YOU gained 12.7% to settle at $31.85 after the company announced better-than-expected financial expectations for the upcoming quarter and announced a $100M buyback plan.

gained 12.7% to settle at $31.85 after the company announced better-than-expected financial expectations for the upcoming quarter and announced a $100M buyback plan. Nephros, Inc. NEPH climbed 10.7% to close at $2.27. Nephros recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and withdrew its FY22 revenue guidance.

climbed 10.7% to close at $2.27. Nephros recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and withdrew its FY22 revenue guidance. CorMedix Inc. CRMD gained 10.4% to close at $3.61. CorMedix recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

gained 10.4% to close at $3.61. CorMedix recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB gained 10% to close at $0.3279.

gained 10% to close at $0.3279. Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD rose 7.2% to settle at $0.6249. Needham maintained Fast Radius with a Buy and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.

Losers Chimerix, Inc. CMRX shares tumbled 60.9% to close at $1.66 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS agreed to acquire Chimerix’s exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox.

shares tumbled 60.9% to close at $1.66 on Monday. agreed to acquire Chimerix’s exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox. Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI declined 45.8% to settle at $0.3787 after the company announced $7.2 million registered direct offerings.

declined 45.8% to settle at $0.3787 after the company announced $7.2 million registered direct offerings. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 37.7% to close at $17.49. After the closing bell, Forge Global reported first-quarter revenue of $20.02 million, which was down from revenue of $32.06 million in the prior year quarter.

fell 37.7% to close at $17.49. After the closing bell, Forge Global reported first-quarter revenue of $20.02 million, which was down from revenue of $32.06 million in the prior year quarter. Iris Energy Limited IREN shares dropped 36.5% to close at $4.90 after jumping around 17% on Friday. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.

shares dropped 36.5% to close at $4.90 after jumping around 17% on Friday. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP fell 31.4% to settle at $0.0904. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported a 1-for-32 reverse stock split.

fell 31.4% to settle at $0.0904. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported a 1-for-32 reverse stock split. Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV dipped 27.6% to close at $4.10. Blue Water Vaccines reported a Q1 loss of $0.34 per share.

dipped 27.6% to close at $4.10. Blue Water Vaccines reported a Q1 loss of $0.34 per share. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT fell 26.5% to close at $1.71.

fell 26.5% to close at $1.71. FedNat Holding Company FNHC dipped 25.1% to close at $0.3415. FedNat recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

dipped 25.1% to close at $0.3415. FedNat recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM fell 23.4% to close at $3.37 after the company reported a Q1 loss of $0.50 per share.

fell 23.4% to close at $3.37 after the company reported a Q1 loss of $0.50 per share. ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 23.1% to $0.3921 after jumping 155% on Friday.

fell 23.1% to $0.3921 after jumping 155% on Friday. Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX dropped 22.9% to close at $2.05. Lucira Health recently posted Q1 adjusted net income of $16.668 million.

dropped 22.9% to close at $2.05. Lucira Health recently posted Q1 adjusted net income of $16.668 million. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS fell 22.7% to settle at $0.1895.

fell 22.7% to settle at $0.1895. SQL Technologies Corp. SKYX dipped 22.2% to close at $4.21.

dipped 22.2% to close at $4.21. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 21.9% to close at $7.44.

fell 21.9% to close at $7.44. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON declined 20.7% to close at $0.5552.

declined 20.7% to close at $0.5552. Valneva SE VALN fell 20.6% to settle at $19.80. Valneva warned it might have to reconsider its FY22 financial guidance after the European Commission informed the company of its intent to terminate an advance purchase agreement (APA) for its VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate vaccine.

fell 20.6% to settle at $19.80. Valneva warned it might have to reconsider its FY22 financial guidance after the European Commission informed the company of its intent to terminate an advance purchase agreement (APA) for its VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate vaccine. PolarityTE, Inc. PTE fell 19.4% to close at $0.1706 after jumping around 45% on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to PolarityTE’s SkinTE under the its open investigational new drug application (IND).

fell 19.4% to close at $0.1706 after jumping around 45% on Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to PolarityTE’s SkinTE under the its open investigational new drug application (IND). Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE declined 19.1% to settle at $0.9628. Aprea Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.36 per share.

declined 19.1% to settle at $0.9628. Aprea Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.36 per share. Inhibrx, Inc. INBX declined 19% to close at $13.73. Inhibrx announced topline results from a Phase 1 clinical trial of INBRX-101, an optimized recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein, in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

declined 19% to close at $13.73. Inhibrx announced topline results from a Phase 1 clinical trial of INBRX-101, an optimized recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein, in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS fell 18.8% to close at $1.95. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.

fell 18.8% to close at $1.95. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL dipped 18.7% to settle at $1.70. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.

dipped 18.7% to settle at $1.70. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales. Datasea Inc. DTSS declined 17.9% to settle at $1.84 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

declined 17.9% to settle at $1.84 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO dropped 17.7% to close at $10.59.

dropped 17.7% to close at $10.59. Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY fell 15.8% to settle at $2.03.

fell 15.8% to settle at $2.03. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA shares fell 15.4% to close at $0.38 after gaining around 9% on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.35 per share.

shares fell 15.4% to close at $0.38 after gaining around 9% on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics posted a Q1 loss of $0.35 per share. Humacyte, Inc. HUMA fell 15.1% to close at $4.56. Humacyte posted a Q1 loss of $0.19 per share.

fell 15.1% to close at $4.56. Humacyte posted a Q1 loss of $0.19 per share. Cyngn Inc. CYN fell 14.9% to close at $2.80.

fell 14.9% to close at $2.80. Arcellx, Inc. ACLX declined 14.6% to settle at $7.61. Arcellx recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.56 per share.

declined 14.6% to settle at $7.61. Arcellx recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.56 per share. InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV dipped 11.7% to close at $4.53. Baird downgraded InnovAge Holding from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.

dipped 11.7% to close at $4.53. Baird downgraded InnovAge Holding from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $5. Nu Holdings Ltd. NU fell 9.8% to close at $4.35.

fell 9.8% to close at $4.35. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD fell 9.3% to close at $3.22 after jumping 15% on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.