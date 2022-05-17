Google's Pixel Watch Is Reportedly Using Outdated Chip

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG, said recently it is coming out with the Pixel Watch this fall but now details have emerged that the wearable is underpinned by a four-year-old processor.

What Happened: The Google Pixel Watch is using the same Exynos 9110 chip that powered the Galaxy Watch’s 2018 iteration, also the Korean company’s first, according to a 9to5Google report.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch was released in the third quarter of 2018. The latest version of Samsung’s wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4, is powered by an Exynos W920 chipset, according to data from GSM Arena.

Why It Matters: Google is still using the older chipset because the Pixel Watch project was initiated some time ago and at the time the Exynos 9110 was still new, noted 9to5Google.

A saving grace for the Pixel Watch could be how the hardware is optimized, which could work as a counterbalance to the aged chipset.

The integration of FitBit features could also give the Pixel Watch a leg up while facing competition from the Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Inc’s AAPLE next smartwatch.

The Apple Watch 8 is due to be released in the second half of 2022 and is rumored to have capabilities like taking body temperature.

Price Action: On Monday, Alphabet Class A shares closed 1.4% lower at $2,288.90 in the regular session and fell 0.2% in the after-hours session. On the same day, the company’s Class C shares 1.5% lower at $2,295.85 in the regular trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

