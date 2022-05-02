 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Watch Series 8 Could Bring Feature To Let You Monitor Body Temperature
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 8:13am   Comments
Share:
Apple Watch Series 8 Could Bring Feature To Let You Monitor Body Temperature

The body temperature measurement feature was widely expected to be part of Apple, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Watch 7 iteration but it was not to be.

Talks of Apple adding the feature to the upcoming Watch iteration are now gaining ground.

What Happened: The Apple Watch 8 series due to be launched in the second half of 2022 could take body temperature, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet. Incorporation of the feature depends on the algorithm meeting Apple's high standard requirements before mass production begins, he added.

Precise measurement of body temperature has been a challenge, as the skin temperature varies according to the outside environment, the TFI Securities analyst said.

"A smartwatch can't support core temperature measurement in terms of hardware, so it needs an excellent algorithm to work together," the analyst said.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 due in the second half might not support body temperature measurement due to algorithm limitations, Kuo said.

Related Link: Why Apple Should Consider Building Its Own Assembly Supply Chain

Why It's Important: Apple's Wearable, Home & Accessories segment — which the Watch is part of — generated $8.8 billion in revenue in the March quarter. This accounted for roughly 9% of the total revenue.

Apple commanded a 30% share of the smartwatch market in 2021 and retained its leadership position, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.

"The global smartwatch market's good growth in 2021 is meaningful in itself, but it is more meaningful in that it makes us look forward to future growth. With their ability to monitor important health parameters like blood pressure, ECG and SPO2, these devices are becoming popular," according to analyst Sujeong Lim.

If Apple can manage to incorporate body temperature measurement, it could serve as another pulling factor and help increase the company's dominant position in the smartwatch market.

Apple closed Friday's session down 3.66% at $157.65, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Related Link: Apple Analyst Sees Limited Upside/Downside In Stock Until This Happens

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy
Jan 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Monday, May 2
Big US Pension Fund Raised Stake In Tesla And This Automaker In Q1
Apple Breaks Silence On Why It Is Removing Some Old Apps But Keeping Others
Apple's Supply Chain Problems 'Blown Out Of Proportion,' Says Munster
Why Apple Should Consider Building Its Own Assembly Supply Chain
This Celebrity Has Owned Berkshire Hathaway Shares For 25 Years And Claims He Is Related To Warren Buffett
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple Watch 8 Consumer Tech Ming-Chi KuoAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com