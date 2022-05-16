QQQ
Elon Musk Reacts To Dogecoin Creator's Tweet That 95% Of Crypto Is 'Scams And Garbage'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 16, 2022 11:25 PM | 2 min read

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus appreciated Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s reaction to a tweet in which the latter touched upon the poor reputation of cryptocurrencies and people associated with the segment.

What Happened: Markus tweeted that the reason why people think “crypto is 95% scams and garbage and most crypto people are assholes is because crypto is 95% scams and garbage and most crypto people are assholes.”

Musk let out a “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji in response to Markus’ tweet. The DOGE co-creator called Musk’s reaction “most correct.”

Why It Matters: Markus said that the people who are going to be “triggered” and “lash out” at his tweet are “scammers” and “assholes.”

When a Twitter user pointed out that he invented DOGE and he is calling “95% of crypto is scams & garbage,” Markus said, “doge was literally made as satire because crypto is 95% scams and garbage.”

Markus recently took a jab at Terra (LUNA) co-creator Do Kwon and blamed the recent cryptocurrency crash on “tech bro hubris” and “degenerate gamblers.”

Price Action: DOGE traded 1.5% higher at $0.09 over 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

