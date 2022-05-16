Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus appreciated Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s reaction to a tweet in which the latter touched upon the poor reputation of cryptocurrencies and people associated with the segment.

What Happened: Markus tweeted that the reason why people think “crypto is 95% scams and garbage and most crypto people are assholes is because crypto is 95% scams and garbage and most crypto people are assholes.”

the reason why people think crypto is 95% scams and garbage and most crypto people are assholes is because crypto is 95% scams and garbage and most crypto people are assholes



let’s change that. it starts with you - what you support, and how you behave. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 16, 2022

Musk let out a “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji in response to Markus’ tweet. The DOGE co-creator called Musk’s reaction “most correct.”

^ this is probably the most correct reaction — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 16, 2022

Why It Matters: Markus said that the people who are going to be “triggered” and “lash out” at his tweet are “scammers” and “assholes.”

also note that the only people who are gonna react triggered and lash out to this tweet are the scammers and assholes — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 17, 2022

When a Twitter user pointed out that he invented DOGE and he is calling “95% of crypto is scams & garbage,” Markus said, “doge was literally made as satire because crypto is 95% scams and garbage.”

doge was literally made as satire because crypto is 95% scams and garbage.



apparently that went over your head. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 16, 2022

Markus recently took a jab at Terra (LUNA) co-creator Do Kwon and blamed the recent cryptocurrency crash on “tech bro hubris” and “degenerate gamblers.”

Price Action: DOGE traded 1.5% higher at $0.09 over 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

