Cincinnati Reds Throw A No Hitter And Lost The Game: Here's How And How Many Times It Has Happened Before

The 2022 Major League Baseball season isn’t going as planned for the Cincinnati Reds and things got worse Sunday with the team joining an unfortunate list.

What Happened: In Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Reds pitchers Hunter Greene and Art Warren combined to allow zero hits.

Normally, when a pitcher or combination of pitchers allows zero hits in a game, it’s a no hitter and their team wins. Neither of these was accomplished in Saturday’s game.

The Pirates scored one run in the eighth inning from three walks and a runner advancing during a groundout and won the game 1-0.

Greene and Warren pitched a total of eight innings, which fell short of the nine innings required to count as a no hitter.

Why It’s Important: This weird stat of allowing no hits and getting a loss has happened only five previous times dating back to 1901. The other times it happened were 1964, 1967, 1990, 1992 and 2008.

Greene was credited with the loss and became the first pitcher to throw seven hitless innings and post a loss since 1992, according to ESPN Stats.

“It would have been great to have a different result, but it is what it is,” Greene said.

Greene threw 118 pitches in the game, including seven that were at least 100 miles per hour. The 188 pitches in the game were the most by a pitcher in the current season.

Greene has a 1-6 record on the 2022 season, his first in the big leagues. Greene is a highly coveted prospect and was the second overall draft pick in the 2017 MLB Draft.

The Reds hold a 9-26 record for the 2022 MLB season, ranking worst in the league.

Photo: Cory Woodruff via Shutterstock