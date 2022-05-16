Marriott Launches Travel Media Network Powered By Yahoo

by

has launched the Marriott Media Network, an omnichannel cross-platform advertising solution for brand advertisers. The network is expected to enable curated content experiences and offerings to guests throughout their travel journey.

, a unified stack advertising platform. The Marriott Media Network initially will offer brand advertisers exposure to travelers in the U.S. and Canada, with future expansion to travelers globally, including 164 million members in Marriott Bonvoy, Mariott’s travel program.

Price Action: MAR shares closed higher by 1.87% at $166.40 on Friday.

