Marriott Launches Travel Media Network Powered By Yahoo

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 9:25 AM | 1 min read
  • Marriott International Inc MAR has launched the Marriott Media Network, an omnichannel cross-platform advertising solution for brand advertisers.
  • The network is expected to enable curated content experiences and offerings to guests throughout their travel journey.
  • Marriott will exclusively collaborate with Yahoo, a unified stack advertising platform.
  • The Marriott Media Network initially will offer brand advertisers exposure to travelers in the U.S. and Canada, with future expansion to travelers globally, including 164 million members in Marriott Bonvoy, Mariott’s travel program.
  • Price Action: MAR shares closed higher by 1.87% at $166.40 on Friday.

