US, NATO Address The 'Turkey Concern' Over Finland, Sweden Seeking To Join The Military Alliance

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States expressed confidence that Turkey would not hold Finland and Sweden from joining the Western military alliance.

This came after Turkey surprised its allies and threw up a potential obstacle to the nations' membership bid. The country said it had reservations about Finnish and Swedish membership and laid out its demands on Sunday on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of the three countries in Berlin.

"I'm confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that doesn't delay the membership," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey did not oppose the alliance's policy of being open to all European countries who wish to apply.

Finland And Sweden All Geared-Up For NATO

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Sunday confirmed that the country would apply to join NATO. At the same time, Sweden announced an official policy change that would pave its way to apply within days.

Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson also said she would go to parliament on Monday to assure support for an application.

Responding to the prospect of the Nordic nations joining NATO, Moscow has threatened retaliation, including unspecified "military-technical measures."

Russia on Monday further warned that it wouldn't sit quietly as the two countries join NATO. "They should have no illusions that we will simply put up with it - and nor should Brussels, Washington and other NATO capitals," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Monday, according to Reuters.