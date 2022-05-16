Emirates State-Backed Telecom Firm Scoops Stake In Vodafone For $4.4B; Continues To Fuel Takeover Concerns

- Emirates state-backed telecom firm e& acquired a 9.8% stake in Vodafone Group Plc VOD, Bloomberg reports.
- Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC , now known as e& bought a $4.4 billion stake offering 130 pence ($1.59) a share
- Vodafone CEO Nick Read is trying to consolidate in key markets amid pressure from shareholders.
- Also Read: Vodafone Receives Takeover Bids For Vantage Towers: Reuters
- A wealthy, supportive shareholder could give Read cover to reset expectations around investment and profits by supporting the share price, Jefferies analyst Jerry Dellis said.
- The move could give Read more incredible cover to spend upgrading its network like Vodafone’s cable footprint in Germany to fiber.
- “We expect e& to counteract activist pressure, not add to it,” Dellis said.
- He noted that e&’s CEO Hatem Dowidar previously worked at Vodafone for 17 years, including Read.
- e&’s arrival may trigger new takeover concerns for Vodafone’s board, which recently added three directors with telecom, technology, and regulator experience.
- After e&’s standstill expires, its controlling shareholder, the UAE state, could easily find a way to fund a complete acquisition, said New Street Research analyst James Ratzer.
- The takeover could face political investigation by the UK, Ratzer added.
- Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 2.94% at $15.06 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.