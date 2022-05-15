QQQ
Netflix Working On Adding Livestreaming Content: Report

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 15, 2022 12:17 PM | 1 min read

Netflix Inc NFLX is working on offering livestream content to its customers, according to a report from Deadline.

The company is working on a livestreaming option for stand-up specials and various other content. This may open up the avenue for Netflix to air live reunions, although Deadline reports that the developments are in their early stages.

Netflix could also utilize this service to air live comedy specials. Recently, Netflix held its first-ever live, and in-person comedy festival, called the Netflix Is a Joke Fest

Also Read: Netflix Drops Meghan Markle's Planned Animated Series: Report

The live event featured around 300 stand-up performances across LA, including Dave Chappelle, Larry David, and Pete Davidson

According to Netflix, it will air some of the shows it recorded at the festival later this month.

In April, Netflix announced its quarterly results, which failed to impress many investors. 

One of the biggest concerns for the streaming giant has been the rampant practice of password sharing.

To control this behavior, the company has rolled out two test features called "Extra Member" and "Profile Transfer." Both features are currently being tested in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

A survey from research organization Time2Play finds that about 80% of Americans who use someone else's password wouldn't pay for their own subscription.
 

