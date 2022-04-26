Elon Musk Tries To Explain His Approach To Twitter Moderation

The world's richest person and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent a tweet suggesting that those who criticize his acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) are afraid of free speech ideals being realized on the platform.

What Happened: On Tuesday afternoon, Musk reacted to the public outcry over his Twitter acquisition by writing that "the extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all."

After some hue and cry from that tweet, Musk responded.

By "free speech", I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Analysis: Will Elon Musk's Twitter Kowtow To Chinese Communist Party Influence?

A recent article by The Washington Post claims that for the social media giant's employees, Musk owning the company is "a reality they've long feared" as they are afraid he would "break down safeguards to protect everyday users" and some reportedly being "too in shock to speak."

At the same time, some employees said they are "cautiously optimistic" and think "a change like this may be what Twitter needs.”

Musk is a vocal critic of Twitter's content moderation and famously questioned decisions which left many wondering if he will reverse the ban imposed on former President Donald Trump after he incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In a recent tweet, Musk wrote he hopes even his "worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."