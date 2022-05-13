Legacy Housing Appoints Ronald Arrington As Finance Head

by

has appointed Ronald Arrington as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will replace Jeff Burt, who served as Interim CFO of Legacy, and will remain as the Chief Accounting Officer.

Related : Legacy Housing CFO Thomas Kerkaert Resigns

Arrington has served as CFO and in other executive positions for construction, retail, and restaurant franchisee companies in a career spanning more than thirty years.

He recently served as the Controller for XIT Paving and Construction.

Arrington earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Price Action: LEGH shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $17.53 on the last check Friday.

