Legacy Housing Appoints Ronald Arrington As Finance Head

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 2:44 PM | 1 min read
  • Legacy Housing Corp LEGH has appointed Ronald Arrington as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
  • He will replace Jeff Burt, who served as Interim CFO of Legacy, and will remain as the Chief Accounting Officer.
  • RelatedLegacy Housing CFO Thomas Kerkaert Resigns
  • Arrington has served as CFO and in other executive positions for construction, retail, and restaurant franchisee companies in a career spanning more than thirty years.
  • He recently served as the Controller for XIT Paving and Construction. 
  • Arrington earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a Certified Public Accountant.
  • Price Action: LEGH shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $17.53 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

