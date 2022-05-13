Legacy Housing Appoints Ronald Arrington As Finance Head

- Legacy Housing Corp LEGH has appointed Ronald Arrington as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
- He will replace Jeff Burt, who served as Interim CFO of Legacy, and will remain as the Chief Accounting Officer.
- Arrington has served as CFO and in other executive positions for construction, retail, and restaurant franchisee companies in a career spanning more than thirty years.
- He recently served as the Controller for XIT Paving and Construction.
- Arrington earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a Certified Public Accountant.
- Price Action: LEGH shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $17.53 on the last check Friday.
