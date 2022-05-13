Here's Why This Analyst Remained Bullish On Microsoft

- Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated its Buy rating on Microsoft Corp MSFT and maintained the price target of $411 as growth in Cloud continues to drive strong business performance.
- The recent pullback in price is a significant buying opportunity.
- Accelerating enterprise digitalization driving increasing IT spending will continue to drive accelerating Business Performance trends.
- MSFT continues to emerge as a dominant force in gaming and prepares to expand into the Metaverse with the recently announced acquisition of industry-leading game developer Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI.
- MSFT’s strong balance sheet and cash flow will continue to fund ongoing growth initiatives and business-expanding strategic acquisitions and enhance shareholder returns through further dividend increases and share repurchases.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.23% at $258.49 on the last check Friday.
