Here's Why This Analyst Remained Bullish On Microsoft

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 2:22 PM | 1 min read
  • Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated its Buy rating on Microsoft Corp MSFT and maintained the price target of $411 as growth in Cloud continues to drive strong business performance. 
  • The recent pullback in price is a significant buying opportunity. 
  • Accelerating enterprise digitalization driving increasing IT spending will continue to drive accelerating Business Performance trends. 
  • MSFT continues to emerge as a dominant force in gaming and prepares to expand into the Metaverse with the recently announced acquisition of industry-leading game developer Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI
  • MSFT’s strong balance sheet and cash flow will continue to fund ongoing growth initiatives and business-expanding strategic acquisitions and enhance shareholder returns through further dividend increases and share repurchases.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.23% at $258.49 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

