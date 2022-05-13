5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

RYB Education RYB - P/E: 3.2 Skillsoft SKIL - P/E: 5.2 Industrias Bachoco SAB IBA - P/E: 8.99 Ingles Markets IMKTA - P/E: 6.43 Perdoceo Education PRDO - P/E: 6.36

RYB Education has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.05, which has increased by 183.33% compared to Q3, which was -0.06. Most recently, Skillsoft reported earnings per share at $0.06, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $-0.32. Industrias Bachoco SAB has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.17, which has increased by 244.44% compared to Q4, which was 0.63. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.92%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 1.94% in the previous quarter.

Ingles Markets has reported Q2 earnings per share at $3.61, which has increased by 3.74% compared to Q1, which was 3.48. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.71%, which has decreased by 0.05% from 0.76% last quarter.

This quarter, Perdoceo Education experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.4 in Q4 and is now $0.5.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.