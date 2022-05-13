Nissan Says Too Early To Predict EV Unit Spin-Off: Reuters

- Nissan Motor Co NSANY thinks it is too early to say whether it will spin off its electric vehicle (EV) business division, Reuters reported, citing a senior executive of the Japanese automaker.
- "It's too early to consider because of our diversified market portfolio and diversified product portfolio," the report quoted COO Ashwani Gupta.
- Meanwhile, in April, Renault SA RNLSY said it is considering options to separate its EV business, including a possible public listing as it tries to capture the growing EV market.
- The move gave way to speculations that it may lower its stake in Nissan.
- Price Action: NSANY shares closed lower by 0.65% at $7.65 on Thursday.
