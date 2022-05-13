QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

North Korea Reports COVID-19 Cases Surging To 350,000 From 1 In Single Day Ahead Of Biden Asia Visit

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 13, 2022 1:27 AM | 1 min read

At least six people have died due to COVID-19, and more than 350,000 are infected in North Korea as an "explosive" coronavirus outbreak takes a toll on the isolated nation, the country's state media KCNA confirmed, according to CNN.

This comes a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un confirmed the first-ever COVID-19 case in the hermit kingdom.

See Also: North Korea Reports First-Ever COVID-19 Case 2 Years Into Pandemic, Kim Jong-un Orders 'Serious Emergency

What Happened: North Korea is reporting COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic started in 2020.

Experts believe that given North Korea's limited testing capabilities, the numbers it is reporting represent a small fraction of the infections, Reuters reported.  

They also reportedly predicted that this could lead to thousands of deaths in one of only two countries without a COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Why It Matters: For more than two years, North Korea claimed to have kept the situation at bay by imposing a rigid COVID-19 blockade of its borders.

North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in the middle of this reported outbreak, according to the Associated Press. The Biden administration has said the country could be preparing for a nuclear test ahead of the U.S. president's Asia visit.
Joe Biden is expected to be in Japan and South Korea from May 20-24.

See Also: Kim Jong Un Said To Celebrate With New Portraits, Exhibitions As He Completes 10 Years As Leader

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Covid-19Joe BidenKim Jong-unNorth KoreaAsiaNewsPoliticsGlobalMarketsMediaGeneral