Kim Jong Un Said To Celebrate With New Portraits, Exhibitions As He Completes 10 Years As Leader

North Korea has praised Kim Jong Un in a celebration that marked a decade of his leadership of the country and of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

At a "national meeting," people touted his political achievements and unveiled new portraits and exhibitions of the country's leader, according to Reuters.

The Kim family has ruled the one-party country for its entire history; current leader Kim Jong Ung is considered to have assumed power when he was named supreme commander of the military after his father's death.

Choe Ryong Hae, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and one of the most senior officials, praised the Kim and said he is "a gifted thinker and theoretician, outstanding statesman and peerlessly great commander."

Choe further called Kim "a peerless patriot and a great defender of peace" for making North Korea "a full-fledged military power equipped with all-powerful physical means of self-defense," Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the event kicked off a week-long commemoration that will also include the 110th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founder. The Pyongyang museum has opened a new exhibition to showcase the achievements of North Korea's leader's "immortal leadership."

