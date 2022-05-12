QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Manulife Financial Shares Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 2:33 PM | 1 min read
  • BMO Capital analyst Tom MacKinnon downgraded Manulife Financial Corp MFC MFC to Market Perform from Outperform, citing weak 1Q22 results and disappointing IFRS17 disclosure.
  • The analyst also lowered the price target to C$27 from C$37.
  • MacKinnon states that while MFC points to perhaps a larger than expected 20% decline in BVPS/10% decline in core EPS upon transition to IFRS17 in 2023.
  • Also SeeManulife's Q1 Earnings
  • The company's disclosure provided little detail to assess the growth/earnings profile under IFRS17, particularly for the all-important CSM.
  • While a resilient balance sheet and strong excess capital position help, MacKinnon prefers to pause and reassess how MFC's KPIs, including the all-important contractual service margin (CSM), unfold in 2023 under IFRS17.
  • Price Action: MFC shares are trading lower by 10.35% at C$21.83 on TSX and lower by 10.68% at $16.72 on NYSE on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadawhy it's movingNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas