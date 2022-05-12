QQQ
RBC Capital Ticks Up Imperial Oil Price Target By 1.5%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 1:22 PM | 1 min read
  • Imperial Oil Ltd IMO IMO price target has been raised to C$66 from C$65 by RBC Capital analyst Greg Pardy while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst states that the bullish stance toward Imperial Oil reflects its capable leadership team, favorable long-term operating outlook, strong balance sheet, and commitment to shareholder returns.
  • Imperial announced a substantial issuer bid (SIB) to purchase up to C$2.5 billion (4.8%-6%) of its outstanding common shares.
  • Price Action: IMO shares are trading lower by 2.01% at C$60.99 on TSX and are lower by 2.28% at $46.73 on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas