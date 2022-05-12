QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Google's Latest Smart Glasses Keeps In Mind Privacy Concerns

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 7:24 AM | 1 min read
  • Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL showcased a pair of standard-looking glasses at the Google I/O developer conference that displays translations of conversations in real-time with no hint of a camera, Reuters reports.
  • Google showed only a video of its prototype, which displayed translations for conversations.
  • "What we're working on is a technology that enables us to break down language barriers, taking years of research in Google Translate and bringing that to glasses," said Eddie Chung, a director of product management at Google, calling the capability "subtitles for the world."
  • A decade ago, the debut of Google Glass which filmed what wearers saw, faced privacy and design criticisms.
  • Google also teased a tablet for launch in 2023 and a smartwatch for sale in 2022 to compete with Apple Inc AAPL.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 1.55% at $2,244 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia