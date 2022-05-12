Google's Latest Smart Glasses Keeps In Mind Privacy Concerns

by

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL showcased a pair of standard-looking glasses at the Google I/O developer conference that displays translations of conversations in real-time with no hint of a camera, Reuters reports.

"What we're working on is a technology that enables us to break down language barriers, taking years of research in Google Translate and bringing that to glasses," said Eddie Chung, a director of product management at Google, calling the capability "subtitles for the world."

A decade ago, the debut of Google Glass which filmed what wearers saw, faced privacy and design criticisms.

Google also teased a tablet for launch in 2023 and a smartwatch for sale in 2022 to compete with Apple Inc AAPL .

