QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Toyota Launches First Battery Electric Car In Japan: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 6:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM has unveiled its first mass-produced battery electric car in Japan, Reuters reported.
  • The car is being made available for only lease, a strategy the automaker said will ease driver concerns about battery life and resale value.
  • Toyota will lease the bZ4X sport utility vehicles (SUV) at the equivalent of $39,000 for the first four years, the report added.
  • It aims to lease 5,000 of the SUVs in the current financial year.
  • Gasoline-electric hybrid models are much in demand in Japan compared to electric vehicles (EV).
  • The automaker plans to start selling the bZ4X in other markets in late 2022.
  • Toyota has committed 8 trillion yen ($62 billion) to electrify its cars by 2030.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 5.64% at $157.06 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral