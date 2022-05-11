What's Going On With Kohl's Shares Today

- Kohl's Corp KSS shareholders have voted to re-elect all thirteen of the company's director nominees at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
- "We would like to thank our shareholders for their support throughout this proxy contest," said Peter Boneparth, Chairman of the Board.
- The preliminary result means that shareholders have voted down Macellum Advisors' director nominees.
- Macellum Capital Management, an activist investment firm founded in 2009 by Jonathan Duskin, nominated a slate of candidates for election to the Kohl's board.
- Kohl's is in the process of evaluating offers from bidders, with private-equity firm Sycamore Partners and Canada's Hudson's Bay Co. among those considering deals for the retailer, Reuters reported.
- Price Action: KSS shares are trading lower by 2.81% at $48.00 on the last check Wednesday.
