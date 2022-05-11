Google Forges Agreements To Pay Over 300 News Publishers in EU

- Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google forged deals to pay over 300 publishers in Germany, France, and four other EU countries for their news, Reuters reports.
- Google will also roll out a tool to make it easier for others to sign up.
- The tool offers publishers an extended news preview agreement that allows Google to show snippets and thumbnails for a licensing fee.
- So far, Google has acknowledged agreements that cover more than 300 national, local, and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands, and Ireland, with many more discussions ongoing.
- Among Google's fiercest critics, news publishers have long urged governments to ensure online platforms pay fair remuneration for their content.
- Australia and Canada introduced have similar legislation.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.67% at $2,330 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
