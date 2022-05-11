QQQ
Google Forges Agreements To Pay Over 300 News Publishers in EU

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 6:58 AM | 1 min read
  • Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google forged deals to pay over 300 publishers in Germany, France, and four other EU countries for their news, Reuters reports.
  • Google will also roll out a tool to make it easier for others to sign up. 
  • The tool offers publishers an extended news preview agreement that allows Google to show snippets and thumbnails for a licensing fee.
  • So far, Google has acknowledged agreements that cover more than 300 national, local, and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands, and Ireland, with many more discussions ongoing.
  • Among Google's fiercest critics, news publishers have long urged governments to ensure online platforms pay fair remuneration for their content. 
  • Australia and Canada introduced have similar legislation.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.67% at $2,330 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia