Here's Why Online Publishers Are Ditching Google
- Multiple leading online publishers look to ditch Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages program to optimize readers' mobile-browsing experience, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Media executives admitted that dropping AMP would give them more control over their page designs and ad formats, and make it easier to sell ad space in auctions, ultimately boosting competition and prices for their ad space.
- Companies including Vox Media LLC, BuzzFeed Inc's (NASDAQ: BZFD) Complex Networks, and Bustle parent BDG have started testing or are considering using their versions of mobile-optimized article pages instead of building them using the Accelerated Mobile Pages framework.
- The Washington Post abandoned AMP in 2021 summer.
- Multiple state attorneys filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google's AMP pages, making it more difficult for ad space auction on platforms other than Google's ad exchange.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.96% at $2,628 premarket on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.