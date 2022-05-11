Apollo Looks To Lead $1B Preferred Financing For Musk's Twitter Bid

- Apollo Global Management, Inc APO discussed leading preferred financing for Elon Musk's proposed buyout of Twitter Inc TWTR, Bloomberg reports.
- The funding, arranged by Morgan Stanley, will exceed $1 billion and may include Sixth Street Partners, among other firms.
- Musk recently bagged $7.1 billion in equity commitments from investors including Larry Ellison, Sequoia Capital, and Qatar.
- Musk convinced Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal to roll his $1.9 billion Twitter stock into the privatized company.
- Musk is also trying to convince Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to contribute his shares immediately or before the merger's closing.
- Previously Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion and take it private, where he has promised to return free speech and debate.
- Musk looks to boost its bottom line and monetize the platform.
- Price Action: APO shares closed higher by 1.78% at $50.43 on Tuesday.
