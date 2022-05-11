QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Apollo Looks To Lead $1B Preferred Financing For Musk's Twitter Bid

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Apollo Global Management, Inc APO discussed leading preferred financing for Elon Musk's proposed buyout of Twitter Inc TWTRBloomberg reports
  • The funding, arranged by Morgan Stanley, will exceed $1 billion and may include Sixth Street Partners, among other firms.
  • Musk recently bagged $7.1 billion in equity commitments from investors including Larry Ellison, Sequoia Capital, and Qatar. 
  • Also Read: The Fate Of Donald Trump's Twitter Presence Depends On Elon Musk: 'I Would Reverse The Permanent Ban'
  • Musk convinced Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal to roll his $1.9 billion Twitter stock into the privatized company.
  • Musk is also trying to convince Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to contribute his shares immediately or before the merger's closing.
  • Previously Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion and take it private, where he has promised to return free speech and debate.
  • Musk looks to boost its bottom line and monetize the platform.
  • Price Action: APO shares closed higher by 1.78% at $50.43 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia