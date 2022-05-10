5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Western Digital WDC - P/E: 9.75 Nortech Systems NSYS - P/E: 4.85 TSR TSRI - P/E: 2.58 Seagate Tech Hldgs STX - P/E: 9.92 GSE Systems GVP - P/E: 3.12

Western Digital saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.3 in Q2 to $1.65 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.84%, which has decreased by 1.08% from 3.92% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Nortech Systems experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.24 in Q3 and is now $-0.34. This quarter, TSR experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $3.18 in Q1 and is now $0.12. Seagate Tech Hldgs's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.81, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.41. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.53%, which has increased by 0.58% from 2.95% in the previous quarter.

GSE Systems saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.01 in Q3 to $-0.05 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.