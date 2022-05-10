90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Hemisphere Media Group, Inc HMTV shares climbed 78.8% to close at $6.74 on Monday after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired for $7.00 per share in cash by a subsidiary of Gato Investments, a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners.

shares climbed 78.8% to close at $6.74 on Monday after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired for $7.00 per share in cash by a subsidiary of Gato Investments, a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners. Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV gained 44.2% to close at $5.42 on heavy volume.

gained 44.2% to close at $5.42 on heavy volume. Points.com Inc. PCOM rose 43.3% to close at $24.46. Plusgrade announced plans to acquire Points for $25 per share in cash.

rose 43.3% to close at $24.46. Plusgrade announced plans to acquire Points for $25 per share in cash. ServiceSource International, Inc. SREV gained 41.7% to settle at $1.4450 after the company announced it will be acquired by Concentrix Corporation in an all-cash merger.

gained 41.7% to settle at $1.4450 after the company announced it will be acquired by Concentrix Corporation in an all-cash merger. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC gained 34.4% to close at $0.6673 after the company announced the FDA lifted the clinical hold on its LB-001 Investigational New Drug Application, allowing patient enrollment to resume in the Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial for pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia.

gained 34.4% to close at $0.6673 after the company announced the FDA lifted the clinical hold on its LB-001 Investigational New Drug Application, allowing patient enrollment to resume in the Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial for pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares jumped 31.1% to settle at $8.77 on Monday after declining over 4% on Friday.

shares jumped 31.1% to settle at $8.77 on Monday after declining over 4% on Friday. Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA gained 28.5% to close at $0.3701. Exela Technologies executed binding $150 million financing commitment from PNC Bank.

gained 28.5% to close at $0.3701. Exela Technologies executed binding $150 million financing commitment from PNC Bank. Society Pass Incorporated SOPA gained 26.5% to close at $2.39 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

gained 26.5% to close at $2.39 after the company reported Q1 financial results. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL jumped 26.4% to close at $2.20.

jumped 26.4% to close at $2.20. Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON gained 25.1% to close at $49.80.

gained 25.1% to close at $49.80. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO surged 24.4% to settle at $0.2270.

surged 24.4% to settle at $0.2270. RealNetworks, Inc. RNWK jumped 20.7% to close at $0.5613 after the company received an unsolicited proposal from Founder, Chairman and CEO Rob Glaser to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the company for $0.67/share in cash.

jumped 20.7% to close at $0.5613 after the company received an unsolicited proposal from Founder, Chairman and CEO Rob Glaser to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the company for $0.67/share in cash. Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX rose 18.9% to close at $3.02 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.

rose 18.9% to close at $3.02 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter. Great Elm Group, Inc. GEG gained 18.8%to close at $1.77. Great Elm Group 10% owner Long Ball Partners Llc acquired a total of 1,369,984 shares at an average price of $1.81.

gained 18.8%to close at $1.77. Great Elm Group 10% owner Long Ball Partners Llc acquired a total of 1,369,984 shares at an average price of $1.81. Cyngn Inc . CYN climbed 18.1% to close at $4.25.

. climbed 18.1% to close at $4.25. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS gained 18.1% to close at $0.32.

gained 18.1% to close at $0.32. OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA rose 16.7% to close at $11.26. OTR Acquisition Combination Partner Comera Life Sciences reported research collaboration with a pharmaceutical company to develop subcutaneous formulation.

rose 16.7% to close at $11.26. OTR Acquisition Combination Partner Comera Life Sciences reported research collaboration with a pharmaceutical company to develop subcutaneous formulation. Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX gained 16.5% to close at $2.19. Better Therapeutics is expected to release its Q1 financial results on Friday, May 13, 2022.

gained 16.5% to close at $2.19. Better Therapeutics is expected to release its Q1 financial results on Friday, May 13, 2022. RiceBran Technologies RIBT rose 15.2% to close at $0.5010.

rose 15.2% to close at $0.5010. FedNat Holding Company FNHC jumped 14.8%to close at $0.43 following Q1 results.

jumped 14.8%to close at $0.43 following Q1 results. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS climbed 14.5% to close at $34.96 following upbeat Q1 results.

climbed 14.5% to close at $34.96 following upbeat Q1 results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS gained 12.9% to close at $2.89.

gained 12.9% to close at $2.89. Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR rose 11.8% to close at $33.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

rose 11.8% to close at $33.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Zanite Acquisition Corp. ZNTE climbed 11.4% to close at $11.32.

climbed 11.4% to close at $11.32. Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR gained 10.2% to close at $3.23.

gained 10.2% to close at $3.23. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS gained 8.1% to close at $0.5201 after dropping over 10% on Friday.

Losers Akanda Corp. AKAN dipped 74.3% to close at $2.29.

dipped 74.3% to close at $2.29. Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY shares tumbled 61.4% to close at $1.18 on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

shares tumbled 61.4% to close at $1.18 on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Renovare Environmental, Inc. RENO fell 38.8% to settle at $0.1837.

fell 38.8% to settle at $0.1837. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD dipped 36.9% to close at $4.84.

dipped 36.9% to close at $4.84. Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE fell 31.8% to close at $3.43. Charge Enterprises recently said Christine Cannella has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations.

fell 31.8% to close at $3.43. Charge Enterprises recently said Christine Cannella has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations. Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO fell 31.3% to close at $0.40. Mereo BioPharma Group announced positive top-line efficacy and safety results from phase 2 ASTRAEUS clinical study evaluating Alvelestat (MPH-966), in patients with severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated emphysema.

fell 31.3% to close at $0.40. Mereo BioPharma Group announced positive top-line efficacy and safety results from phase 2 ASTRAEUS clinical study evaluating Alvelestat (MPH-966), in patients with severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated emphysema. Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP dropped 28.9% to close at $0.1670.

dropped 28.9% to close at $0.1670. ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT fell 28.7% to close at $7.81after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

fell 28.7% to close at $7.81after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF dropped 28.3% to close at $2.26.

dropped 28.3% to close at $2.26. Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 28.1% to close at $2.15. Sidus Space shares jumped over 50% on Friday after the company announced a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space to expand its partnership to further the commercialization of space technologies and services.

fell 28.1% to close at $2.15. Sidus Space shares jumped over 50% on Friday after the company announced a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space to expand its partnership to further the commercialization of space technologies and services. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 27.6% to close at $23.59.

fell 27.6% to close at $23.59. ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dipped 27.6% to close at $0.1860.

dipped 27.6% to close at $0.1860. Regional Health Properties, Inc. RHE dipped 27.1% to settle at $2.10.

dipped 27.1% to settle at $2.10. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI fell 27.1% to settle at $0.2150. Armstrong Flooring announced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

fell 27.1% to settle at $0.2150. Armstrong Flooring announced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Digihost Technology Inc. DGHI fell 26.8% to close at $1.67.

fell 26.8% to close at $1.67. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA fell 26.1% to close at $2.64. Omega Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.42 per share.

fell 26.1% to close at $2.64. Omega Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.42 per share. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell 25.6% to close at $219.05 after dropping over 6% on Monday.

fell 25.6% to close at $219.05 after dropping over 6% on Monday. Canaan Inc. CAN fell 25.4% to close at $3.06 after gaining 15% on Friday.

fell 25.4% to close at $3.06 after gaining 15% on Friday. Celularity Inc. CELU dropped 25.3% to settle at $9.12.

dropped 25.3% to settle at $9.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH fell 24.1% to close at $0.8951.

fell 24.1% to close at $0.8951. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 23.5% to settle at $0.4669.

fell 23.5% to settle at $0.4669. Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN fell 23.4% to close at $3.6553.

fell 23.4% to close at $3.6553. SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN dropped 23.2% to close at $10.35.

dropped 23.2% to close at $10.35. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV declined 22.9% to close at $10.81.

declined 22.9% to close at $10.81. Midatech Pharma plc MTP fell 22.9% to close at $0.4626.

fell 22.9% to close at $0.4626. Centrus Energy Corp. LEU fell 22.9% to settle at $20.66. Centrus Energy recently said Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.

fell 22.9% to settle at $20.66. Centrus Energy recently said Q1 EPS results were lower year over year. HilleVax, Inc. HLVX declined 22.8% to close at $11.94.

declined 22.8% to close at $11.94. GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK dipped 22.7% to close at $2.25 following a 4% decline on Friday.

dipped 22.7% to close at $2.25 following a 4% decline on Friday. Oblong Inc. OBLG fell 22.7% to close at $0.3632.

fell 22.7% to close at $0.3632. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO fell 22.7% to settle at $14.08.

fell 22.7% to settle at $14.08. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA fell 22.6% to close at $2.06.

fell 22.6% to close at $2.06. Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR fell 22.5% to close at $1.90.

fell 22.5% to close at $1.90. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT dropped 22.4% to settle at $8.93. Evercore ISI Group recently downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from Outperform to In-Line.

dropped 22.4% to settle at $8.93. Evercore ISI Group recently downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from Outperform to In-Line. MarketWise, Inc. MKTW fell 22.4% to close at $2.87. Marketwise posted Q1 sales of $136.80 million.

fell 22.4% to close at $2.87. Marketwise posted Q1 sales of $136.80 million. Sphere 3D Corp. ANY declined 22.4% to close at $1.18.

declined 22.4% to close at $1.18. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR dipped 22.3% to close at $4.54.

dipped 22.3% to close at $4.54. Coupang, Inc. CPNG fell 22.3% to close at $9.35.

fell 22.3% to close at $9.35. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV dropped 22.3% to close at $0.4852.

dropped 22.3% to close at $0.4852. Guardant Health, Inc. GH fell 22.1% to close at $30.63. Morgan Stanley maintained Guardant Health with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $85.

fell 22.1% to close at $30.63. Morgan Stanley maintained Guardant Health with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $85. Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH declined 22.1% to settle at $0.2650.

declined 22.1% to settle at $0.2650. Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX fell 21.9% to close at $4.65 on possible continued post-IPO volatility.

fell 21.9% to close at $4.65 on possible continued post-IPO volatility. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. LYRA fell 21.6% to settle at $4.53. Lyra Therapeutics recently announced new data from its LANTERN Phase 2 study of LYR-210 in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) at the 2022 Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM) being held in Dallas, Texas.

fell 21.6% to settle at $4.53. Lyra Therapeutics recently announced new data from its LANTERN Phase 2 study of LYR-210 in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) at the 2022 Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM) being held in Dallas, Texas. Eargo, Inc. EAR fell 21.4% to close at $1.80.

fell 21.4% to close at $1.80. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG dropped 21.3% to close at $2.44.

dropped 21.3% to close at $2.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR fell 21.3% to close at $7.46 after the company said it expects Q2 revenue below analyst estimates.

fell 21.3% to close at $7.46 after the company said it expects Q2 revenue below analyst estimates. Amyris, Inc. AMRS fell 21.3% to close at $2.58.

fell 21.3% to close at $2.58. The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI fell 21.1% to close at $6.94.

fell 21.1% to close at $6.94. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN fell 20.9% to close at $22.78 following a report that Ford Motor Co F is selling 8 million shares of the electric vehicle company.

fell 20.9% to close at $22.78 following a report that Ford Motor Co is selling 8 million shares of the electric vehicle company. Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR dipped 20.9% to settle at $2.65.

dipped 20.9% to settle at $2.65. Aptinyx Inc. APTX fell 20.9% to close at $0.7282.

fell 20.9% to close at $0.7282. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT dropped 20.3% to close at $0.4294.

dropped 20.3% to close at $0.4294. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 19.5% to close at $83.51 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum.

fell 19.5% to close at $83.51 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum. Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE fell 19.4% to close at $7.09. Nuvve is expected to report Q1 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

fell 19.4% to close at $7.09. Nuvve is expected to report Q1 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022. iSun, Inc. ISUN fell 19.4% to close at $2.54.

fell 19.4% to close at $2.54. Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT dipped 19.2% to close at $7.67 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum.

dipped 19.2% to close at $7.67 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum. Zenvia Inc. ZENV fell 16.6% to close at $4.71. Zenvia recently posted Q1 net revenues of BRL 197.6 million.

fell 16.6% to close at $4.71. Zenvia recently posted Q1 net revenues of BRL 197.6 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP fell 15.8% to close at $11.06.

fell 15.8% to close at $11.06. Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT dropped 15.2% to close at $63.75 after the company reported Q2 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.

dropped 15.2% to close at $63.75 after the company reported Q2 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results. Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG fell 15% to close at $9.37.

fell 15% to close at $9.37. Argo Blockchain plc ARBK shares fell 14.7% to close at $6.43 after the company issued April operational update.

shares fell 14.7% to close at $6.43 after the company issued April operational update. Sweetgreen, Inc. SG fell 14.5% to close at $20.35. Sweetgreen recently posted a Q1 net loss of $49.2 million.

fell 14.5% to close at $20.35. Sweetgreen recently posted a Q1 net loss of $49.2 million. Seer, Inc. SEER fell 13.5% to close at $8.04. Seer recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.38 per share.

fell 13.5% to close at $8.04. Seer recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.38 per share. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO fell 13.2% to close at $1.85. Ekso Bionics Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.36 per share.

fell 13.2% to close at $1.85. Ekso Bionics Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.36 per share. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS dropped 12% to close at $4.20. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY shares fell 8.9% to close at $3.58.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.