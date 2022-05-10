90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc HMTV shares climbed 78.8% to close at $6.74 on Monday after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired for $7.00 per share in cash by a subsidiary of Gato Investments, a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV gained 44.2% to close at $5.42 on heavy volume.
- Points.com Inc. PCOM rose 43.3% to close at $24.46. Plusgrade announced plans to acquire Points for $25 per share in cash.
- ServiceSource International, Inc. SREV gained 41.7% to settle at $1.4450 after the company announced it will be acquired by Concentrix Corporation in an all-cash merger.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC gained 34.4% to close at $0.6673 after the company announced the FDA lifted the clinical hold on its LB-001 Investigational New Drug Application, allowing patient enrollment to resume in the Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial for pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia.
- Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares jumped 31.1% to settle at $8.77 on Monday after declining over 4% on Friday.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA gained 28.5% to close at $0.3701. Exela Technologies executed binding $150 million financing commitment from PNC Bank.
- Society Pass Incorporated SOPA gained 26.5% to close at $2.39 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL jumped 26.4% to close at $2.20.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON gained 25.1% to close at $49.80.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO surged 24.4% to settle at $0.2270.
- RealNetworks, Inc. RNWK jumped 20.7% to close at $0.5613 after the company received an unsolicited proposal from Founder, Chairman and CEO Rob Glaser to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the company for $0.67/share in cash.
- Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX rose 18.9% to close at $3.02 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Great Elm Group, Inc. GEG gained 18.8%to close at $1.77. Great Elm Group 10% owner Long Ball Partners Llc acquired a total of 1,369,984 shares at an average price of $1.81.
- Cyngn Inc. CYN climbed 18.1% to close at $4.25.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS gained 18.1% to close at $0.32.
- OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA rose 16.7% to close at $11.26. OTR Acquisition Combination Partner Comera Life Sciences reported research collaboration with a pharmaceutical company to develop subcutaneous formulation.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX gained 16.5% to close at $2.19. Better Therapeutics is expected to release its Q1 financial results on Friday, May 13, 2022.
- RiceBran Technologies RIBT rose 15.2% to close at $0.5010.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC jumped 14.8%to close at $0.43 following Q1 results.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS climbed 14.5% to close at $34.96 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS gained 12.9% to close at $2.89.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR rose 11.8% to close at $33.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Zanite Acquisition Corp. ZNTE climbed 11.4% to close at $11.32.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR gained 10.2% to close at $3.23.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS gained 8.1% to close at $0.5201 after dropping over 10% on Friday.
Losers
- Akanda Corp. AKAN dipped 74.3% to close at $2.29.
- Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY shares tumbled 61.4% to close at $1.18 on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Renovare Environmental, Inc. RENO fell 38.8% to settle at $0.1837.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD dipped 36.9% to close at $4.84.
- Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE fell 31.8% to close at $3.43. Charge Enterprises recently said Christine Cannella has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO fell 31.3% to close at $0.40. Mereo BioPharma Group announced positive top-line efficacy and safety results from phase 2 ASTRAEUS clinical study evaluating Alvelestat (MPH-966), in patients with severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated emphysema.
- Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP dropped 28.9% to close at $0.1670.
- ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT fell 28.7% to close at $7.81after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF dropped 28.3% to close at $2.26.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 28.1% to close at $2.15. Sidus Space shares jumped over 50% on Friday after the company announced a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space to expand its partnership to further the commercialization of space technologies and services.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 27.6% to close at $23.59.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dipped 27.6% to close at $0.1860.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. RHE dipped 27.1% to settle at $2.10.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI fell 27.1% to settle at $0.2150. Armstrong Flooring announced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Digihost Technology Inc. DGHI fell 26.8% to close at $1.67.
- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA fell 26.1% to close at $2.64. Omega Therapeutics recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.42 per share.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell 25.6% to close at $219.05 after dropping over 6% on Monday.
- Canaan Inc. CAN fell 25.4% to close at $3.06 after gaining 15% on Friday.
- Celularity Inc. CELU dropped 25.3% to settle at $9.12.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH fell 24.1% to close at $0.8951.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 23.5% to settle at $0.4669.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN fell 23.4% to close at $3.6553.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN dropped 23.2% to close at $10.35.
- Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV declined 22.9% to close at $10.81.
- Midatech Pharma plc MTP fell 22.9% to close at $0.4626.
- Centrus Energy Corp. LEU fell 22.9% to settle at $20.66. Centrus Energy recently said Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX declined 22.8% to close at $11.94.
- GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK dipped 22.7% to close at $2.25 following a 4% decline on Friday.
- Oblong Inc. OBLG fell 22.7% to close at $0.3632.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO fell 22.7% to settle at $14.08.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA fell 22.6% to close at $2.06.
- Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR fell 22.5% to close at $1.90.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT dropped 22.4% to settle at $8.93. Evercore ISI Group recently downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from Outperform to In-Line.
- MarketWise, Inc. MKTW fell 22.4% to close at $2.87. Marketwise posted Q1 sales of $136.80 million.
- Sphere 3D Corp. ANY declined 22.4% to close at $1.18.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR dipped 22.3% to close at $4.54.
- Coupang, Inc. CPNG fell 22.3% to close at $9.35.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV dropped 22.3% to close at $0.4852.
- Guardant Health, Inc. GH fell 22.1% to close at $30.63. Morgan Stanley maintained Guardant Health with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $85.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH declined 22.1% to settle at $0.2650.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX fell 21.9% to close at $4.65 on possible continued post-IPO volatility.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. LYRA fell 21.6% to settle at $4.53. Lyra Therapeutics recently announced new data from its LANTERN Phase 2 study of LYR-210 in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) at the 2022 Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM) being held in Dallas, Texas.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR fell 21.4% to close at $1.80.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG dropped 21.3% to close at $2.44.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR fell 21.3% to close at $7.46 after the company said it expects Q2 revenue below analyst estimates.
- Amyris, Inc. AMRS fell 21.3% to close at $2.58.
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI fell 21.1% to close at $6.94.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN fell 20.9% to close at $22.78 following a report that Ford Motor Co F is selling 8 million shares of the electric vehicle company.
- Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR dipped 20.9% to settle at $2.65.
- Aptinyx Inc. APTX fell 20.9% to close at $0.7282.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT dropped 20.3% to close at $0.4294.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 19.5% to close at $83.51 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum.
- Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE fell 19.4% to close at $7.09. Nuvve is expected to report Q1 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
- iSun, Inc. ISUN fell 19.4% to close at $2.54.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT dipped 19.2% to close at $7.67 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum.
- Zenvia Inc. ZENV fell 16.6% to close at $4.71. Zenvia recently posted Q1 net revenues of BRL 197.6 million.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP fell 15.8% to close at $11.06.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT dropped 15.2% to close at $63.75 after the company reported Q2 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.
- Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG fell 15% to close at $9.37.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK shares fell 14.7% to close at $6.43 after the company issued April operational update.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. SG fell 14.5% to close at $20.35. Sweetgreen recently posted a Q1 net loss of $49.2 million.
- Seer, Inc. SEER fell 13.5% to close at $8.04. Seer recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.38 per share.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO fell 13.2% to close at $1.85. Ekso Bionics Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.36 per share.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS dropped 12% to close at $4.20.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY shares fell 8.9% to close at $3.58.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Information TechnologyMovers From YesterdaySemiconductorsTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas