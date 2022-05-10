A Lucid EV Burnt Down In 3 Mins While Being Ferried Last Month: What Really Happened

A Lucid Group Inc LCID Air Dream was burnt to a crisp within minutes last month while being transported in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, CarScoops reported on Monday.

What Happened: It took just three minutes for a fire to completely smoke Lucid's electric vehicle and spread to its transport trailer, according to the report, which cited information provided by the fire department.

The EV, however, was not established as the cause of the fire, according to the report.

The fire department's report reveals that the trailer's driver noticed smoke coming from its engine compartment when he stopped to take a break at a rest stop, as per CarScoops.

He attempted in vain to extinguish the fire and by the time the fire crew arrived, the truck was engulfed in flames, according to the report.

Firefighters reportedly used more than 8,000 gallons of water to put out the blaze in the Lucid EV alone.

Lucid did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comment outside business hours.

See Also: Tesla Rival Lucid Cuts 2022 Production Target By Up To 40% Due To Extraordinary Supply Chain Issues

Why It Matters: Battery range and safety have been among the top priorities for EV makers as they race to launch new models.

Lucid uses lithium-ion battery cells sourced from South Korea’s LG Chem to supply the Air's primary powertrain.

Unlike rivals, the EV maker uses a different cooling system, wherein it places cells very close together and uses cooling plates at the cell ends instead of running coolant channels between them.

Price Action: Lucid shares closed 9.9% lower at $16.35 on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Lucid