5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Redwood Trust RWT - P/E: 5.33 Apartment Income REIT AIRC - P/E: 9.52 Newmark Group NMRK - P/E: 3.33 Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN - P/E: 3.78 Arbor Realty Trust ABR - P/E: 7.61

Redwood Trust has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.24, which has decreased by 29.41% compared to Q4, which was 0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.54%, which has increased by 1.62% from 6.92% last quarter.

Apartment Income REIT has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.57, which has increased by 1.79% compared to Q4, which was 0.56. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.4%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 3.41% last quarter.

Most recently, Newmark Group reported earnings per share at $0.36, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.65. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.93%, which has increased by 0.69% from 0.24% last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.21 in Q4 to $0.37 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.01%, which has increased by 5.33% from last quarter's yield of 3.68%.

Arbor Realty Trust has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.55, which has decreased by 3.51% compared to Q4, which was 0.57. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.8%, which has decreased by 0.05% from 8.85% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.