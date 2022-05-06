QQQ
Digital Brands Shares Plummet On Pricing Equity Offering At 50% Discount

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 5:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Digital Brands Group Inc DBGI has priced its underwritten public offering of 37.4 million shares at $0.25 per share.
  • The offer price represents a 50% discount on Digital’s closing price on May 5, 2022.
  • The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 5.4 million additional shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be $9.34 million, which it intends to use for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on May 10, 2022.
  • Price Action: DBGI shares are trading lower by 51.2% at $0.24 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksOfferingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral