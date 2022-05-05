Superior Plus Inks Supply, Distribution Deal With Charbone For Green Hydrogen

- Superior Propane, Superior Plus Corp's SPB SUUIF energy distribution business in Canada, and Charbone Hydrogen Corp CH have entered into a supply and logistics agreement to provide green hydrogen to commercial and industrial customers located initially in Quebec, Canada. Financial terms not disclosed.
- As per the agreement, Charbone will provide Superior with green hydrogen from its Sorel-Tracy, Quebec facility, with initial deliveries expected as early as the third quarter of 2022.
- Superior Propane will be responsible for delivering hydrogen directly from Charbone's facility to Superior's existing and new customers.
- Price Action: SPB shares closed lower by 0.26% at C$11.52 on TSX on Thursday.
